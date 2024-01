Ireland’s women will hope to book a semi-final spot in the Olympic qualifiers in Valencia this evening.

Sean Dancer’s side need only to avoid defeat against South Korea to finish in the top-two of their group.

Tip-off in Valencia is at 6.15.

The men’s side's hopes of reaching Paris suffered a blow last night.

They were beaten 4-2 by Belgium, and will need a result against Japan tomorrow to progress.