Advertisement
Sport

Ireland Has A New Fastest Man

Aug 17, 2022 10:08 By radiokerrysport
Ireland Has A New Fastest Man Ireland Has A New Fastest Man
Share this article

It's been a big night for Israel Olatunde.

He's become the first Irish athlete to reach a European senior 100m final, finishing sixth the best ever Irish result at the distance, and has broken the Irish record too.

10-point-17 seconds the new mark, and speaking to Will Downing, the 20-year-old is delighted:

Advertisement

He spoke to Will Downing:

Also on the track last night, Brian Fay was 8th in the 5000 metres final.

Rhasidat Adeleke is in the final of the 400 metres this evening.

Advertisement

This morning, Thomas Barr runs in the heats of the 400 metres hurdles, while Kate O'Connor has withdrawn from the heptathlon due to injury.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus