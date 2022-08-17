Ireland Has A New Fastest Man

It's been a big night for Israel Olatunde.

He's become the first Irish athlete to reach a European senior 100m final, finishing sixth the best ever Irish result at the distance, and has broken the Irish record too.

10-point-17 seconds the new mark, and speaking to Will Downing, the 20-year-old is delighted:

He spoke to Will Downing:



Also on the track last night, Brian Fay was 8th in the 5000 metres final.

Rhasidat Adeleke is in the final of the 400 metres this evening.

This morning, Thomas Barr runs in the heats of the 400 metres hurdles, while Kate O'Connor has withdrawn from the heptathlon due to injury.