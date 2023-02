It's understood investors linked to the Qatari royal family will make a bid to buy Manchester United today.

The Glazer family are seeking at least 5-billion pounds for the Premier League club.

The deadline for offers is believed to be 10 o'clock tonight.

On the field last night, United played out a 2-all draw with Barcelona in the first leg of their Europa League playoff round tie at the Nou Camp.

The second leg takes place next week.