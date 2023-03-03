International Rally of the Lakes and Assess Ireland Team Up

Killarney & District Motor Club are delighted to announce Assess Ireland as the new title sponsor for the 2023 International Rally of the Lakes.

The Rally of the Lakes is the leading motorsport event in Ireland and attracts huge crowds to Killarney over the May Bank holiday weekend, 29th & 30th of April.

KDMC Chairman, Thomas Randles said. “Killarney and District Motor Club are delighted to welcome Assess Ireland on board as the title sponsor for the 2023 International Rally of the lakes.

Thomas continued, “We are honoured to have such a blue-chip company, together with our associated sponsor, the Gleneagle Hotel Killarney supporting this year’s Clerk of the Course, Dermot Healy and KDMC in running the 2023 Rally of the Lakes making it another successful event for all involved.”

Conor Deasy, Managing Director of Assess Ireland said, “Assess Ireland provides Automotive and Engineering inspections services nationally which makes the Rally of the Lakes an ideal event for our company to be associated with. We are delighted to be supporting one of the most famous annual motorsport events.”

Mr Deasy added, “it is our intention to continue as the main sponsor for a minimum of three years.”

Established in 1999 with its head office in Kerry, Assess Ireland are the front runners in the Motor Assessing and Engineering Inspection Services, providing a wide range of vehicle inspections and plant/engineering GA1 certs through its national network.

Patrick O’Donoghue, Managing Director of the Gleneagle Hotel said, “The Gleneagle Hotel is delighted to welcome Assess Ireland on board as title sponsor of Killarney International Rally of the Lakes. We look forward to working with Assess Ireland, KDMC and other associate sponsors to deliver a successful and safe Rally in 2023.”

The Gleneagle Hotel will again be the Rally Headquarters, an unbroken association dating back to the event's first running.

Dermot Healy, returning to the role of Clerk of the Course said, “I am delighted to welcome Assess Ireland on board as title sponsor for this year’s event, and beyond. I look forward to working with Conor and all the team at Assess Ireland.”

Dermot added, “Assess Ireland and motorsport is a perfect fit, and I am delighted that they chose our event to be a partner with. We are particularly delighted with a multiyear option as from experience we can grow and develop together.”

Dermot continued, “this year’s event promises to be exciting with a total of 238km of competitive driving taking in some of the classic stages while including a new 18km test.”

Dermot promises more exciting news over the coming weeks.

Killarney is the place to be this May Bank Holiday weekend, See You There!!

Keep up to date with the build-up to the event on Facebook.

PHOTO: Last year's winners Calum Devine/Noel O'Sullivan. Photo Martin Walsh.