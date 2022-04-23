Advertisement
Sport

Hurling and Football Championships continue today

Apr 23, 2022 09:04 By radiokerrysport
Austin Gleeson and Jamie Barron are once again named on the Waterford bench for this evening’s Munster Hurling Championship clash with Limerick.

Throw-in at the TUS Gaelic Grounds is at 7pm.

Kilkenny and Dublin will seek to continue their winning starts to the Leinster Hurling Championship this evening.

The Cats welcome Laois to UPMC Nowlan Park.

While Dublin are away to Wexford.

This evening’s other game sees Galway play Westmeath in Salthill from 6.

There are two games in the Joe McDonagh Cup this afternoon, with Carlow up against Kerry from 1.

And there’s a 2pm start to the meeting of Offaly and Meath.

In the Christy Ring, Sligo play Wicklow, Kildare go up against Derry, and London face Mayo.

Corrigan Park hosts the first of the Ulster football quarter-finals this afternoon.

Antrim face Cavan, with the winners playing either Donegal or Armagh.

