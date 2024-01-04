Humphries Wins Epic Darts Final

Luke Humphries is the PDC World Darts Champion.

The world number one beat 16-year-old Luke Littler by seven sets to four in last night's final at the Alexandra Palace in London.

Littler had taken a 4-2 lead, but Humphries battled back to lift the Sid Waddell trophy.

Advertisement

It's a first world title for Humphries, who paid tribute to his teenage opponent.

Littler, who has won fans across the country with his run to the final, tells Sky Sports News it's been an incredible experience.