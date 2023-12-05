Advertisement
Sport

HRI award winners announced

Dec 5, 2023 07:57 By radiokerrysport
HRI award winners announced
Share this article

The Aidan O'Brien trained 'Auguste Rodin' was named Horse of the Year at the Horse Racing Ireland Awards for 2023 at the Mansion House in Dublin last night.

Trainer Jessica Harrington was honoured with the Contribution to the Industry Award, while recently retired jockey Davy Russell won the Irish Racing Hero Award.

Limerick jockey Wesley Joyce, who recovered from serious injury following a fall at Galway last year to return to ride winners in 2023, won the Flat Achievement Award.

Advertisement

Tipperary jockey Amy Jo Hayes took the Ride of the Year Award for her win on 'Redstone Well' at Leopardstown in July.

Ballinrobe was named Racecourse of the Year and there were also awards presented to Aidan O'Brien, John Gleeson, John Kiely, Paul Townend and Barry O'Neill.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Fixture details confirmed for All-Ireland Hurling semi-finals
Advertisement
Keith Andrews could make a swift return
Bonner calls time on AFLW career
Advertisement

Recommended

Republic of Ireland close out Women's Nations League campaign tonight
Arsenal at Luton tonight in Premier League
Bonner calls time on AFLW career
Fixture details confirmed for All-Ireland Hurling semi-finals
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus