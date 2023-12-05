HRI award winners announced

The Aidan O'Brien trained 'Auguste Rodin' was named Horse of the Year at the Horse Racing Ireland Awards for 2023 at the Mansion House in Dublin last night.

Trainer Jessica Harrington was honoured with the Contribution to the Industry Award, while recently retired jockey Davy Russell won the Irish Racing Hero Award.

Limerick jockey Wesley Joyce, who recovered from serious injury following a fall at Galway last year to return to ride winners in 2023, won the Flat Achievement Award.

Tipperary jockey Amy Jo Hayes took the Ride of the Year Award for her win on 'Redstone Well' at Leopardstown in July.

Ballinrobe was named Racecourse of the Year and there were also awards presented to Aidan O'Brien, John Gleeson, John Kiely, Paul Townend and Barry O'Neill.