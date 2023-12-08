Hill 4th in final; also into another final

Danielle Hill was five-hundredths of a second away from taking a medal at the European Short Course Swimming Championships.

She placed fourth in the final of the 50-metre backstroke, but set a new Irish record time.

That performance came less than an hour after setting a new national best in her semi-final of the 100-metre backstroke.

Ellen Walse was second in her semi-finals of both the 100-metre butterfly and the 200-metre individual medley to advance to both finals.

Ellie McCartney was fourth in her 200-metre I-M semi, and will also return for tomorrow's final.