Hill 4th in final; also into another final

Dec 8, 2023 17:56 By radiokerrynews

Danielle Hill was five-hundredths of a second away from taking a medal at the European Short Course Swimming Championships.

She placed fourth in the final of the 50-metre backstroke, but set a new Irish record time.

That performance came less than an hour after setting a new national best in her semi-final of the 100-metre backstroke.

Ellen Walse was second in her semi-finals of both the 100-metre butterfly and the 200-metre individual medley to advance to both finals.

Ellie McCartney was fourth in her 200-metre I-M semi, and will also return for tomorrow's final.

