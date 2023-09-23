Harvest Festival concludes today

The Listowel Harvest Festival concludes this afternoon with an all national hunt card.

The 50 thousand euro Charlie Chute Memorial Handicap Steeplechase is the main event.

That’s off at 4.30.

Advertisement

The going at Listowel is yielding to soft, yielding in places.

First race of 8 is at 1.35.

Kathleen Flaherty from Kilmorna, Listowel, was declared the McElligotts Kia Best Dressed Lady at Listowel Races Ladies Day. She won a trip for two to New York staying in the iconic Fitzpatricks Hotel in Manhattan.

Advertisement

The winner of the Most Creative Headpiece was Anne-Marie Corbett from Mitchelstown, Co. Cork who received a cheque for €1000 and the winner of the Most Contemporary Outfit was Nhung Pham Thi McNamara from Ballybunion and she received a cheque for €500 which she has donated to Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

Kathleen Flaherty wore a hand crochet sky blue jacket with matching skirt and accessorised with a silver headpiece and silver courts from Footprints in Listowel.

Anne-Marie Corbett wore a striking fuchsia feathered headpiece by milliner Carol Kennelly and a bespoke matching midi-length fitted dress by Phoenix V in Cork.

Advertisement

Nhung Pham Thi McNamara, who is originally from Vietnam and now married locally, wore a handmade traditional Vietnamese Áo dài in the most vibrant shade of sunshine yellow embellished with embroidered flowers.

The Group 2 Beresford Stakes is the highlight of an eight-race card at The Curragh, which gets underway at 1.20.