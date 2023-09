There’s another all national hunt card at Listowel today.

The main event is the €50,000 Liam Healy Memorial Lartigue Hurdle.

It's over 2 miles at 3.20.

The opener this afternoon is at 2.10.

The going at Listowel is good.

There are eight races at Fairyhouse with the first of them off at 3.10.