Padraig Harrington shot an excellent 4 under par round of 68 in difficult conditions on day one of the weather delayed Valero Texas Open on the PGA Tour.

He is one shot behind leader Justin Lower.

David Carey is 6 over par.

Harrington is happy with his mindset

On the LPGA Tour, Leona Maguire is 1 over par following her opening round at the LA Open.

She is seven strokes adrift of leader Mi-Hyang Lee.

Stephanie Meadow is 7 over.