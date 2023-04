Padraig Harrington is well in the mix ahead of the final round of the Valero Texas Open this evening.

The 51-year-old shot a 4-under-par round of 68 last night to leave him 7-under for the tournament and in a tie for sixth.

American Patrick Rodgers leads by oe on 12-under.

On the LPGA Tour Leona Maguire is 17 shots off the lead ahead of the final round of the LA Open.

She'll tee off from 3-over-par later on in a tie for 65th.