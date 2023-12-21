Advertisement
Sport

Hanrahan Moves To Bench For Connacht Clash With Ulster

Dec 21, 2023
Hanrahan Moves To Bench For Connacht Clash With Ulster
Mack Hansen returns for Connacht as they take on Ulster in the United Rugby Championship.

 

The Irish winger missed last week's loss to Saracens through injury but is among seven changes to the starting 15 in Belfast.

Kerrys JJ Hanrahan has been dropped to the bench with Jack Carty starting at 10 and given captaincy for the interpro derby.

 

Meanwhile Kieran Treadwell will win his 150th cap for the hosts.

 

They make also make 7 alterations to the team that beat Racing 92 by 16 points on Sunday

Kick off at Kingspan Stadium is at 7:35pm.

