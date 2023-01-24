Guthrie swaps Stacks for Kerry FC

Kerry FC has announced that shot-stopper Wayne Guthrie has signed for the side ahead of the 2023 SSE Airtricity First Division season.

Guthrie, well known for his time between the sticks for GAA side Austin Stacks, returns to the game that he has a vast experience of. Having played underage soccer with Kingdom Boys, Wayne made the move cross channel to Peterborough United. On his return to the Kingdom, he signed for Tralee Dynamos where he played League of Ireland A Championship as well as playing a pivotal role in the side's FAI Cup run in 2009. Guthrie also wore the international shirt at under 15 level.

In recent times, Wayne has had a glittering GAA career with Tralee-based club Austin Stacks as first-choice keeper. He won a Munster senior medal along with 4 Kerry Club Championships and an Under 21 county title with ‘The Rockies’. He also represented the Kerry inter-county minor side which won the Munster title and was awarded the Munster footballer of the year in the same campaign.

Speaking on his move to Kerry FC, Guthrie said “Soccer has always been my first love and if Kerry FC had happened years ago I would have given my all to wear the Kerry soccer jersey. I’m delighted that Billy and his team have given me the opportunity to prove I am still able to play and I’m looking forward to the season ahead”

First team manager Billy Dennehy said “Wayne is a player that excelled in GAA terms in recent years but before that he represented his country and had a very strong soccer background from a young age. When Kerry FC got the green light, Wayne reached out to us here and expressed a real desire to come in and be a part of Kerry FC. He came in training for a couple of weeks and showed a great attitude and determination and a great desire to be a part of Kerry Football Club. Because of that, we are very happy to give him the opportunity to be involved in the club and I’m excited to see how he adapts to us and the environment and how he performs for the season ahead”