Advertisement
Sport

Gurney exits World Championship

Dec 30, 2023 16:02 By radiokerrysport
Gurney exits World Championship
Share this article

Daryl Gurney is out of the PDC World Darts Championship.

The Derry native suffered a 4-2 defeat to Dave Chisnall in the last 16 at Alexandra Palace.

In the evening session, Fermanagh's Brendan Dolan goes up against Gary Anderson.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

South Kerry victory for St.Michael’s/Foilmore
Advertisement
Liam Dowling dominates at Abbeyfeale
Celtic beat Rangers
Advertisement

Recommended

Connacht and Munster name teams for New Year's Day clash
Liam Dowling dominates at Abbeyfeale
Castleisland basketball blitz updates
Celtic beat Rangers
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus