Gurney exits World Championship

Daryl Gurney is out of the PDC World Darts Championship.
The Derry native suffered a 4-2 defeat to Dave Chisnall in the last 16 at Alexandra Palace.
In the evening session, Fermanagh's Brendan Dolan goes up against Gary Anderson.
