Greyhound Results Friday 10th February

There was a ten race program at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium last night.

Race 1 was won by Feora Niamh owned by Michael A Reidy from Ballyheigue. Leading off the third bend she went on to beat Killahan Bruno by 4 lengths in 29.23 at a price of 10/3.

Pat McMahon from Tralee won race 2 with Send it Portions over the sprint distance. Fast away from traps he beat Bonnie Kiwi by three lengths in 18.15 at a price of 9/2.

Race 3 went to Millroad Dash for owner Patrick Lyons of Listowel. The outsider of the field at 7/1, he came with a late surge to beat Ascot Rolo by one length in 29.42

Mary Allen from Ballyduf won race 4 with Queenies Girl over the sprint distance. The 9/4 joint favourite just got up on the line to prevail over the front running Cappatigue by a head in 18.13.

Joint owners Maurice Lyons and Moss McKenna won race 5 with Coldwater Champ. Priced at 5/2, he showed good early pace and ran out a convincing winner beating Dennville Sarah Jo in 28.83.

Race 6, again over the sprint distance was won by Mahoonagh Lucy for Gerard Cremins of Newcastlewest. He just hit the front nnear the line to deny Sign on Le Bleu by one length in 17.89 at a price of 9/4.

Race 7 was the final of the Novice 3 Stakes and this was won by Headleys Susie for Nick Cotter of Knocknagoshel. Finishing strongly she beat the front running Stormy Ava by one length in 29.49 at a price of 5/2.

Ardfert trainer Timmy Carmody won race 8 with Nashford. Jointly owned by Kathleen Clifford and Joe Nash, he recorded the fastest time of the night in 28.56 beating Bullet from a Gun by one length at a price of 3/1.

Michael O'Regan of Ardfert won race 9 with Baltovin Tumble. The 7/4 favourite led from trap rise and beat Steeple Road Belle by one and a half lengths in 28.90.

The final race of the night was won by Lotts Road Flyer for Nicholas Scanlon of Templeglantine. Showing good early pace the 2/1 shot held off the fast finishing At John Mikes by half a length in 28.98.

Racing again tonight at the Kingdom Greyhound Stadium with a ten race program which will also include during presentation of the various awards to the 2022 winners.