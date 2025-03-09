Gold For Ireland At European Indoor Athletics Championships

Sarah Healy won Ireland's first gold medal at the European Indoor Championships since 2007.

The Dubliner edged out the field in the final lap to take the 3 thousand metres in the Netherlands this afternoon.

That's Ireland's first win on the track at the championships since David Gillick won gold in the 400 metres.

Mark English also picked up a bronze medal in the 800 metres this afternoon.

The Donegal native finished third in his final for his 3rd medal at three different indoor championships.

Newry's Kate O'Connor is also Ireland's first multi event medallist at the championship.

She recorded 4 personal bests on her way to a bronze medal in the Women's Pentathlon.

The 24 year old secured third place with a win in the 800 metres.

Andrew Coscoran recorded a respectable 6th placed finish in the final of the men's 3 thousand metres.

Ireland finished sixth in the women's 4x400m relay final with Gold going to The Netherlands.