Gneeveguilla miss out on All-Ireland glory

Kilmeena got the game going with a point in the first minute from Darragh Keaveney to put them ahead. A score from a free for Shane O’Sulivan meant Gneeveguilla levelled in the third minute.

It was end to end stuff with plenty of wides for the next five minutes but a point for Kilmeena’s John McGlynn put them back infront with just ten minutes on the clock. A point by Sean O’Keefe for Gneeveguilla three minutes later meant the teams were back on level terms.

Kilmeena then had a free and had the chance to edge ahead but Darragh Keaveney sent it to the left and wide. Pa Warren was brought down just outside the box and Cornelius Buckley converted the free to give Gneeveguilla the lead for the first time in the game in the 20th minute.

Conor Herlihy of Gneeveguilla was given a black card in the 27th minute for pulling a Kilmeena man to the ground just outside the box. The resulting free was popped over the bar by Darragh Keaveney to put the team’s level for the 4th time in the game.

Gneeveguilla took the lead with a point from John O’Leary in what was the last score before half time.

Half Time Score Gneeveguilla 0-04 to Kilmeena 0-03.

The first point after half time went the way of Kilmeena to put nothing between the sides. A point for Sean Ryder of Kilmeena put the Mayo side ahead after 36 minutes. Another point for John O’Leary of Gneeveguilla levelled the game once again to make it 5 points each.

Kilmeena scored 2 unanswered points to make 7 points to 5 in what was a purple patch for the Mayo side. There was a huge chance for a Gneeveguilla goal in the 50th minute but a great save by Paul Groden kept Kilmeena in the lead. Niall Duffy added to the Kilmeena lead putting them 3 points ahead with 4 minutes left on the clock.

Another huge save for Paul Groden denied Gneeveguilla once again in the 59th minute of this All-Ireland Final. Gneeveguilla finally got their goal in the 62nd minute of the match and the teams were level pegging in the final minute.

End of regular time Gneeveguilla 1-05 to Kilmeena 0-08.

Both teams came out full of energy but it was Pa Warren of Gneeveguilla with the first point of extra time. A point from a free for Kilmeena 10 minutes into added time levelled it for the 7th time in this competition.

A second point in a row for Kilmeena saw them take the lead with only 4 minutes to go in the second half of extra time. Darragh Keaveney they added to Kilmeena’s lead in the final few minutes. That final point for Darragh Keaveney was enough to see Kilmeena through to the end.



The final score 1-06 to 0-11 in favour of Kilmeena.