Gneeveguilla march on to the Munster Final

Gneeveguilla started the brighter, getting the first 3 points of the game inside 5 minutes. Boherbue then got on the score board before another 3 points from the East Kerry outfit meant they lead by 5 at the first water break, 6 points to 1.

Sean O Keeffe slotted over his 3rd of the game and Gneeveguilla seemed well on top. But Boherbue got a small hold in the game heading into the break, popping over 3 more points to trail by 5 at Half time, Gneeveguilla 0-9 Boherbue 0-4.

The third quarter belonged to Gneeveguilla scoring two goals while Boherbue were reduced to 14 men early in the half, with Gerry O Sullivan receiving 2 yellows. Sean O Keeffe added to the earlier goal from John O Leary. Gneeveguilla with a big lead at the water break, 2-14 to 0-7.

John O Leary scored his second goal on 48 minutes which put the icing on the cake for Gneeveguilla who march on to the Munster Final.

Final score: Gneeveguilla 3-14 Boherbue 0-9