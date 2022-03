Waterford's Austin Gleeson will miss their Allianz National League Hurling final this weekend.

He'll sit out Saturday's Semple Stadium encounter with Cork after the Deise's County Board opted not to appeal the red card he received against Wexford.

Gleeson was dismissed for striking Models' defender Simon Donoghue while his side were leading by five goals at Nowlan Park.

Former Kilkenny defender Paul Murphy says it was a silly error by the ex hurler of the year