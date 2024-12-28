Advertisement
Sport

Glasgow miss chance to close the gap to Leinster

Dec 28, 2024 17:00 By radiokerrysport
Glasgow miss chance to close the gap to Leinster
A chance to end a run of 5 straight defeats is up for grabs for Ulster in the URC tonight.

They travel West to take on Connacht in a sold out interpro derby this evening.

Academy winger Rory Telfer is in for his first start for the visitors while Peter Dooley is back on the bench for the hosts.

Kick off in Galway is at 7:35pm.

Meanwhile, Glasgow missed the chance to close the gap to Leinster at the top of the table.

The Scots were beaten 10-7 by rivals Edinburgh this afternoon.

It leaves a 10 point gap between the Warriors and the leaders at the summit.

