Galopin Des Champs eases to victory in Leopardstown

Dec 28, 2024
Galopin Des Champs eased to victory in the Grade 1 Savills Chase at Leopardstown this afternoon.

The Willie Mullins' mount lead from pillar to post to leave stablemate Fact To File in second and Gentlemansgame for Mouse Morris in third.

2022 winner Home By The Lee justified the favourites tag to take the Grade 1 Savills Hurdle.

There's also racing in Limerick today with the latest, the Tim Duggan Memorial Handicap Chase won by Dancing Jeremy for trainer James Fahey.

Earlier, the Grade One Faugheen Novice Chase went the way of the Willie Mullins trained Impaire et Passe

