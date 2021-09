Meath's Vikki Wall has been voted as the P-W-C Gaelic Players Player of the Month for August.

The forward starred for the Royals en route to a historic All-Ireland senior success last weekend.

Aoife Donohue of Galway scooped the camogie award.

Advertisement

Limerick's Cian Lynch is the hurler of the month, while Tyrone's Kieran McGeary was the football winner.