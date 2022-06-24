Advertisement
Sport

Full programme tonight in Premier Division

Jun 24, 2022 08:06 By radiokerrysport
Full programme tonight in Premier Division
Bohemians head to Tallaght tonight, seeking a first away win over bitter Dublin rivals Shamrock Rovers in more than three years.

That's part of a full programme of games in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division tonight, with Rovers holding a five-point lead over Dundalk.

For their part, Dundalk go to Shelbourne this evening.

Derry are third but without a win in seven ahead of their trip to UCD.

Drogheda entertain Sligo Rovers, and Finn Harps play St. Pat's.

First Division leaders Galway play Treaty United tonight.

Second placed Cork City welcome Leeside rivals Cobh to Turner's Cross.

Waterford will look to put uncertainty over their future ownership to one side as they host Bray.

And Wexford face Longford.

