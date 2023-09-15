Advertisement
Sport

Friday local soccer fixtures & results

Sep 15, 2023 07:44 By radiokerrysport
Friday local soccer fixtures & results
U13 Division 1 Girls
Listowel A 1 v Fenit 2

U14 Premier GIRLS
Killarney Athletic 2 v Park 5

TODAY

U13 Division 1 Girls
Mastergeeha v Killarney Athletic B 6.45

U14 Division 1 Boys
Killarney Athletic B v Fenit 6.30

