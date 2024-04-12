Advertisement
Sport

Friday local GAA fixtures & results

Apr 12, 2024 12:50 By radiokerrysport
friday gaa
Ladies County Minor Football League

Division 5

Beale lost to Austin Stacks

Division 6

Finuge/St Senans v John Mitcheals-OFF

County Féile na nGael Under 15 Hurling

Division 2 semi-final

Kilmoyley v Causeway @ Kilmoyley

Today:

Credit Union Senior Hurling League

Division 1

Games at 7

First named at home

Causeway V Lixnaw

Dr. Crokes V Abbeydorney

Kilmoyley G.A.A. V Ballyduff

Crotta O'Neill's V Tralee Parnells

Developmental Football League

Division 1

Rathmore home to Milltown/Castlemaine 7:30

U23 Development League

Div 1

Laune Rangers host An Ghaeltacht 7:30

Credit Union Donal Curtin Cup
Div 4 Round 2
John Mitcheals v Killcummin in John Mitcheals at 8

Div 5 Round 1

MKL Gaels B V Dingle in Dingle at 7

North Kerry Ladies Football

Clanmaurice Medical Practice

Under 16

Division 3

Moyvane v Ballyduff @ 7 in Knockanure

Kerry Coiste na nÓg
Féile na nGael Under 15 Hurling semi-finals
Division 1 -
Tralee Parnell’s v Lixnaw @ Caherslee, 6.30

Division 2 –
Ballyduff v Crotta O’Neill’s @ Ballyduff, 8.00

Division 3
Kenmare/Kilgarvan v Firies @ Kenmare, 6.30

Under 13 County Hurling League
Dr. Crokes v Ballyheigue @ Lewis Road, 6.30

