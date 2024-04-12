Friday local GAA fixtures & results

Ladies County Minor Football League
Division 5
Beale lost to Austin Stacks
Division 6
Finuge/St Senans v John Mitcheals-OFF
County Féile na nGael Under 15 Hurling
Division 2 semi-final
Kilmoyley v Causeway @ Kilmoyley
Today:
Credit Union Senior Hurling League
Division 1
Games at 7
First named at home
Causeway V Lixnaw
Dr. Crokes V Abbeydorney
Kilmoyley G.A.A. V Ballyduff
Crotta O'Neill's V Tralee Parnells
Developmental Football League
Division 1
Rathmore home to Milltown/Castlemaine 7:30
U23 Development League
Div 1
Laune Rangers host An Ghaeltacht 7:30
Credit Union Donal Curtin Cup
Div 4 Round 2
John Mitcheals v Killcummin in John Mitcheals at 8
Div 5 Round 1
MKL Gaels B V Dingle in Dingle at 7
North Kerry Ladies Football
Clanmaurice Medical Practice
Under 16
Division 3
Moyvane v Ballyduff @ 7 in Knockanure
Kerry Coiste na nÓg
Féile na nGael Under 15 Hurling semi-finals
Division 1 -
Tralee Parnell’s v Lixnaw @ Caherslee, 6.30
Division 2 –
Ballyduff v Crotta O’Neill’s @ Ballyduff, 8.00
Division 3
Kenmare/Kilgarvan v Firies @ Kenmare, 6.30
Under 13 County Hurling League
Dr. Crokes v Ballyheigue @ Lewis Road, 6.30