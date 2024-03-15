Friday local GAA fixtures & results

Credit Union Senior Hurling League
Division 1
Ballyduff host Crotta @ 8
Handball's Munster 40x20 silver master's A singles semi final
John Joe Quirke, Kerry will play Dale Cusack, Cork at 7.30 in Ballydesmond, Cork
