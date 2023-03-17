Advertisement
Sport

Friday local GAA fixtures & results

Mar 17, 2023 10:03 By radiokerrysport
Friday local GAA fixtures & results Friday local GAA fixtures & results
Share this article

County Senior Football League
Division 6
Beaufort 3-9 Killarney Legion 0-11

County Minor Football League
Division 4B
John Mitchels 5-9 Currow 4-11

Today:

Advertisement

County Senior Football League
First named at home
Division 1
Kerins O'Rahilly's V Castleisland Desmonds 11:00
Rathmore V Gneeveguilla 1:00,
Dingle V Milltown/Castlemaine 2:00
Ballymacelligott V Killarney Legion 2:30

Division 2
Templenoe V Laune Rangers 12:30
An Ghaeltacht V Na Gaeil 2:00,

Division 3
Ballydonoghue V Annascaul 12:00
Churchill V Brosna 12:00

Advertisement

Division 4
Dr. Crokes V Cordal 11:30
Cromane V Castlegregory GAA Club 12:00
Beale V Sneem/Derrynane 1:00
St Patrick's Blennerville V St Michael's-Foilmore 4:00

Division 5 Group A
Ballylongford V Moyvane 12:00

Division 5 Group B
Scartaglin V Waterville Frank Caseys 12:00

Advertisement

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus