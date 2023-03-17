Friday local GAA fixtures & results

County Senior Football League
Division 6
Beaufort 3-9 Killarney Legion 0-11
County Minor Football League
Division 4B
John Mitchels 5-9 Currow 4-11
Today:
County Senior Football League
First named at home
Division 1
Kerins O'Rahilly's V Castleisland Desmonds 11:00
Rathmore V Gneeveguilla 1:00,
Dingle V Milltown/Castlemaine 2:00
Ballymacelligott V Killarney Legion 2:30
Division 2
Templenoe V Laune Rangers 12:30
An Ghaeltacht V Na Gaeil 2:00,
Division 3
Ballydonoghue V Annascaul 12:00
Churchill V Brosna 12:00
Division 4
Dr. Crokes V Cordal 11:30
Cromane V Castlegregory GAA Club 12:00
Beale V Sneem/Derrynane 1:00
St Patrick's Blennerville V St Michael's-Foilmore 4:00
Division 5 Group A
Ballylongford V Moyvane 12:00
Division 5 Group B
Scartaglin V Waterville Frank Caseys 12:00