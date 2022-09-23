Friday local GAA fixtures & results

East Kerry Junior Football Championship

Currow 2.10 Listry 0.11

Tralee/St Brendan's Under 13 Football League

Div 1

Na Gaeil A 3-12 V Ballymac A 1 -8

Today:

Tralee/St Brendan's Junior Football League

Group B Final

6:15 @ Healy Park, Ballyrickard

Ardfert B v St Pat's B

Legion home to Glenflesk at 6

All Ireland 60x30 over 35A doubles handball final

Dominick Lynch and Jack O'Shea, Kerry will play Joe Dowling and Joe McCann, Mayo at 7.30 in Broadford, Limerick