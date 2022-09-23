Advertisement
Friday local GAA fixtures & results

Sep 23, 2022 08:09 By radiokerrysport
Friday local GAA fixtures & results
East Kerry Junior Football Championship
Sponsored by Killarney Carpet & Furniture Centre
Currow 2.10 Listry 0.11

Tralee/St Brendan's Under 13 Football League
Sponsored by Timberland, Kitchens & Flooring
Div 1
Na Gaeil A 3-12 V Ballymac A 1 -8

Today:

Tralee/St Brendan's Junior Football League
Group B Final
6:15 @ Healy Park, Ballyrickard
Ardfert B v St Pat's B

East Kerry Junior Football Championship
Sponsored by Killarney Carpet & Furniture Centre
Legion home to Glenflesk at 6

All Ireland 60x30 over 35A doubles handball final
Dominick Lynch and Jack O'Shea, Kerry will play Joe Dowling and Joe McCann, Mayo at 7.30 in Broadford, Limerick

