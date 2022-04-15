Advertisement
Sport

Friday local GAA fixtures & results

Apr 15, 2022 13:04 By radiokerrysport
Friday local GAA fixtures & results Friday local GAA fixtures & results
Share this article

County Senior Hurling League
First named at home

Division 1
Crotta O'Neill's V Ballyheigue 6:30
Abbeydorney V Dr. Crokes 8:00

County Senior Football League
First named at home

Advertisement

Division 3
Dr. Crokes V Ballydonoghue 5:30

Division 5
Glenflesk V Moyvane 6:45

Division 6B
Rathmore V Firies 7:00

Advertisement

Tralee/St Brendan's Senior Football League
Cup Semi Final sponsored by Lee Strand.
Kerins O Rahilly's v Austin Stacks
At 7 in Strand Road

Lee Strand County Under 15 Féile Hurling
Games at 6.30
First named at home

Division A
Crotta O'Neills v Ballyduff
Lixnaw v Tralee Parnell's
Ballyheigue v Kenmare/Kilgarvan

Advertisement

Division B
Firies v St. Brendan’s
Kilmoyley v Causeway

North Kerry League
Division 1 Semi Final, Sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Group.
@ 5.30pm in Castleisland
CastleIsland Desmonds V Listowel Emmets

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Sport

Burnley sack Dyche

Apr 15, 2022 13:04
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus