Friday local GAA fixtures & results

County Senior Hurling League
First named at home
Division 1
Crotta O'Neill's V Ballyheigue 6:30
Abbeydorney V Dr. Crokes 8:00
County Senior Football League
First named at home
Division 3
Dr. Crokes V Ballydonoghue 5:30
Division 5
Glenflesk V Moyvane 6:45
Division 6B
Rathmore V Firies 7:00
Tralee/St Brendan's Senior Football League
Cup Semi Final sponsored by Lee Strand.
Kerins O Rahilly's v Austin Stacks
At 7 in Strand Road
Lee Strand County Under 15 Féile Hurling
Games at 6.30
First named at home
Division A
Crotta O'Neills v Ballyduff
Lixnaw v Tralee Parnell's
Ballyheigue v Kenmare/Kilgarvan
Division B
Firies v St. Brendan’s
Kilmoyley v Causeway
North Kerry League
Division 1 Semi Final, Sponsored by McCarthy Insurance Group.
@ 5.30pm in Castleisland
CastleIsland Desmonds V Listowel Emmets