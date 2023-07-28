Friday local GAA fixtures and results

John Mitchels have been promoted from Senior Football League Division 3.

That's after a 1-12 to 15 points draw with Ardfert, who go up as champions.

Fossa are the other side who'll play in Division 2 next season.

Tralee/St Brendan's Junior Football League

Sponsored by Lee Strand

Austin Stacks C 4-11 v St Pat's B 1-11

TODAY:

7:30.

Kerins O Rahilly's B v Austin Stacks B

East Region U15 Football League

Sponsored by MD O Shea

Div 4B final

7 @ Fitzgerald Stadium Killarney

Killarney Legion B v Fossa B

Winner on the night