Friday local GAA fixtures and results

Jul 28, 2023 08:27 By radiokerrysport
John Mitchels have been promoted from Senior Football League Division 3.

That's after a 1-12 to 15 points draw with Ardfert, who go up as champions.

Fossa are the other side who'll play in Division 2 next season.

Tralee/St Brendan's Junior Football League
Sponsored by Lee Strand
Austin Stacks C 4-11 v St Pat's B 1-11

TODAY:

Tralee/St Brendan's Junior Football League
Sponsored by Lee Strand
7:30.
Kerins O Rahilly's B v Austin Stacks B

East Region U15 Football League
Sponsored by MD O Shea
Div 4B final
7 @ Fitzgerald Stadium Killarney
Killarney Legion B v Fossa B
Winner on the night

