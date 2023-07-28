Friday local GAA fixtures and results

John Mitchels have been promoted from Senior Football League Division 3.
That's after a 1-12 to 15 points draw with Ardfert, who go up as champions.
Fossa are the other side who'll play in Division 2 next season.
Tralee/St Brendan's Junior Football League
Sponsored by Lee Strand
Austin Stacks C 4-11 v St Pat's B 1-11
TODAY:
7:30.
Kerins O Rahilly's B v Austin Stacks B
East Region U15 Football League
Sponsored by MD O Shea
Div 4B final
7 @ Fitzgerald Stadium Killarney
Killarney Legion B v Fossa B
Winner on the night