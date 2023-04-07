Advertisement
Friday local GAA fixtures and results

Apr 7, 2023 08:04 By radiokerrysport
Friday local GAA fixtures and results
friday gaa
Minor Football League Division 8
Kenmare Shamrocks 7-8 Northern Gaels 3-9

Today
First named at home

Senior Football Division 6
Milltown/Castlemaine V Valentia Young Islanders 19:00
Dr. Crokes V St Michael's-Foilmore 19:00

