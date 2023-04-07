Friday local GAA fixtures and results

Minor Football League Division 8
Kenmare Shamrocks 7-8 Northern Gaels 3-9
Today
First named at home
Senior Football Division 6
Milltown/Castlemaine V Valentia Young Islanders 19:00
Dr. Crokes V St Michael's-Foilmore 19:00
