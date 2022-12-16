Friday local basketball fixtures & results

Kerry Airport Men Div 2:
TK Bobcats v St Brendans , at Presentation Hall Tralee, 8:15pm ;
Kerry Airport Ladies Div 3 Pool 2:
TK Bobcats v Tralee Tigers BC , at John Mitchells GAA Hall, 7:00pm ;
Kerry Airport U18 Girls Div 3:
St Annes v TK Chorca Dhuibhne, at Farranfore Community Centre, 6:45pm ;
Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div 3:
Tralee Magic v Kenmare Kestrels , at CBS The Green Tralee, 5:45pm ;
Kerry Airport U13 Boys :
St Pauls v St Annes , at killcummin school hall, 6:40pm ;
Rathmore Ravens v Kenmare Kestrels , at Rathmore Sec School Gym, 7:00pm ;
Kerry Airport U12 Boys Div2 Plate:
Tralee Magic v TK Bobcats, at Mounthawk, 7:00pm ;