Advertisement
Sport

Friday local basketball fixtures & results

Dec 16, 2022 13:12 By radiokerrysport
Friday local basketball fixtures & results Friday local basketball fixtures & results
Share this article

Kerry Airport Men Div 2:
TK Bobcats v St Brendans , at Presentation Hall Tralee, 8:15pm ;

Kerry Airport Ladies Div 3 Pool 2:
TK Bobcats v Tralee Tigers BC , at John Mitchells GAA Hall, 7:00pm ;

Kerry Airport U18 Girls Div 3:
St Annes v TK Chorca Dhuibhne, at Farranfore Community Centre, 6:45pm ;

Advertisement

Kerry Airport U16 Boys Div 3:
Tralee Magic v Kenmare Kestrels , at CBS The Green Tralee, 5:45pm ;

Kerry Airport U13 Boys :
St Pauls v St Annes , at killcummin school hall, 6:40pm ;
Rathmore Ravens v Kenmare Kestrels , at Rathmore Sec School Gym, 7:00pm ;

Kerry Airport U12 Boys Div2 Plate:
Tralee Magic v TK Bobcats, at Mounthawk, 7:00pm ;

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus