Former UFC champion faces former heavyweight champ tonight

Former UFC champion Francis Ngannou faces former heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua in Riyadh tonight
On the undercard, the Andy Lee-trained Joseph Parker goes up against WBO interim heavyweight champion Zhilei Zhang.
Advertisement
Former UFC champion Francis Ngannou faces former heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua in Riyadh tonight
On the undercard, the Andy Lee-trained Joseph Parker goes up against WBO interim heavyweight champion Zhilei Zhang.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus