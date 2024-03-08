Advertisement
Sport

Former UFC champion faces former heavyweight champ tonight

Mar 8, 2024 07:41 By radiokerrysport
Former UFC champion faces former heavyweight champ tonight
Share this article

Former UFC champion Francis Ngannou faces former heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua in Riyadh tonight

On the undercard, the Andy Lee-trained Joseph Parker goes up against WBO interim heavyweight champion Zhilei Zhang.

Advertisement
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kingdom to reveal team tonight
Advertisement
Friday local soccer fixtures & results
Friday local basketball fixtures & results
Advertisement

Recommended

Kingdom to reveal team tonight
Friday local basketball fixtures & results
Kerry at Athlone tonight
Friday local soccer fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus