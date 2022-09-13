Fixtures Confirmed for Round 2 Of Garvey's SuperValu Co Football Championship

2nd round fixtures of the Garvey's SuperValu County Football Championship were confirmed last.
Group 1
Sun, 18 Sep, Venue: Dr Crokes GAA Grounds - Dr. Crokes V Shannon Rangers 14:30
Sun, 18 Sep, Venue: Cordal, St.Kierans GAA Club V Kenmare Shamrocks 14:30
Group 2
Sat, 17 Sep, Venue: Fitzgerald Stadium, East Kerry V Spa Killarney 17:30
Sun, 18 Sep, Venue: Strand Road, Kerins O'Rahilly's V Dingle 15:30
Group 3
Sat, 17 Sep, Venue: Connolly Park Austin Stacks V West Kerry Board 18:00
Sun, 18 Sep, Venue: Killeen (Na Gaeil), Na Gaeil V Mid Kerry Board 13:30
Group 4
Sat, 17 Sep, Venue: Ardfert, St Brendan's Board V Templenoe 18:00
Sun, 18 Sep, Venue: Pirc Mhic Shithigh (Listowel Emmets) Feale Rangers V South Kerry District Board 14:30
Junior Hurling Championship 2022
Sat, 17 Sep, Venue: Duagh, (Semi Final), Duagh V Rathmore 16:00
Sat, 17 Sep, Venue: Ardfert, (Semi Final), St Brendan's V Dr. Crokes 16:00
U21 Hurling Championship 2022
Sat, 17 Sep, Venue: Austin Stack Park, (Final), Abbeydorney V Crotta O'Neill's 15:00