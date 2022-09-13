Advertisement
Fixtures Confirmed for Round 2 Of Garvey's SuperValu Co Football Championship

Sep 13, 2022 10:09 By radiokerrysport
2nd round fixtures of the Garvey's SuperValu County Football Championship were confirmed last.

Group 1

Sun, 18 Sep, Venue: Dr Crokes GAA Grounds - Dr. Crokes V Shannon Rangers 14:30

Sun, 18 Sep, Venue: Cordal, St.Kierans GAA Club V Kenmare Shamrocks 14:30

Group 2

Sat, 17 Sep, Venue: Fitzgerald Stadium, East Kerry V Spa Killarney 17:30

Sun, 18 Sep, Venue: Strand Road, Kerins O'Rahilly's V Dingle 15:30

Group 3

Sat, 17 Sep, Venue: Connolly Park Austin Stacks V West Kerry Board 18:00

Sun, 18 Sep, Venue: Killeen (Na Gaeil), Na Gaeil V Mid Kerry Board 13:30

Group 4

Sat, 17 Sep, Venue: Ardfert, St Brendan's Board V Templenoe 18:00

Sun, 18 Sep, Venue: Pirc Mhic Shithigh (Listowel Emmets) Feale Rangers V South Kerry District Board 14:30

Junior Hurling Championship 2022

Sat, 17 Sep, Venue: Duagh, (Semi Final), Duagh V Rathmore 16:00
Sat, 17 Sep, Venue: Ardfert, (Semi Final), St Brendan's V Dr. Crokes 16:00

U21 Hurling Championship 2022
Sat, 17 Sep, Venue: Austin Stack Park, (Final), Abbeydorney V Crotta O'Neill's 15:00

