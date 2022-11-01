Fixture details confirmed for Club Championship semi finals

Fixture details for games in the Kerry Petroleum Club Championships next weekend have been confirmed
Both Intermediate Semi Finals will take place on Sunday at 2pm
An Gaeltacht meet Killarney Legion in Austin Stack Park while Beaufort v Rathmore will take place in Fitzgerald Stadium
The Intermediate Relegation play off between Dromid and Glenbeigh Glencar will take place Saturday week, November 12th in Dr Crokes at 2pm
The Junior Premier Semi Finals also take place this Sunday at 2 o Clock.
Listry and Ballymac meet in Strand Road while Castleisland will host the game between Ardfert and Fossa.
While the Junior Semi Final takes centre stage on Saturday at 2, when Firies take on Knocknagoshal in Cordal for a place in the Junior Final.
Nov 1, 2022
