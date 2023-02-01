Advertisement
Five Irishmen on shortlist for EPCR Player of the Year

Feb 1, 2023 15:02 By radiokerrypodcast
Five Irishmen are on the shortlist for the EPCR Player of the Year award following the Heineken Champions Cup pool stages.

Josh van der Flier is in contention to win the award for the second year in a row, while Leinster team-mates Caelan Doris, Garry Ringrose and Jamie Osborne are also included among the 15 nominees.

Munster number eight Gavin Coombes is also nominated.

The shortlist will be narrowed down to five following the Champions Cup semi-finals, and players not shortlisted - who impress in the knockout rounds - can still be considered.

