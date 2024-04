Kerry FC have their first ever home victory in the League of Ireland.

A 3-0 win over Longford means it's 6 in a row unbeaten for the Kingdom in the SSE Airtricity League First Division.

Seanie McGrath was involved in all three goals, scoring the first in the 28th minute and assisting Ryan Kelliher on the stroke of half-time and Kennedy Amechi in the 81st minute.