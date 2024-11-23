Advertisement
Sport

Firies seek provincial final qualification today

Nov 23, 2024 09:05 By radiokerrysport
Ballymac v Firies in the Kerry Petroleum Junior Premier Club Football Championship at Fitzgerald Stadium Killarney, Co.Kerry. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Firies can this lunchtime book their place in a provincial decider.

The last four of the AIB Munster Junior Club Football Championship has them up against Cappagh of Limerick.

It throws-in at 1 in Austin Stack Park, Tralee.

The Semi-Final between Kilmurry (Cork) and Cashel King Cormacs (Tipperary) will take place at 1:30 in Fethard Town Park.

The lineup for the Leinster Club Senior Football decider will be finalised today.

First up, Westmeath champions St Loman's go up against Ardee St. Mary's from half 1.

Dublin kingpins Cuala go up against Tullamore from quarter past 7.

There's also an Ulster football semi-final down for decision from 6 - Kilcoo of Down take on Monaghan's Scotstown.

Ex-Dublin manager Pat Gilroy has reportedly left the Croke Park board of directors.

The 53-year-old, who guided the Dubs to Sam Maguire in 2011, cited a 'growing focus on money' as a major reason behind his decision.

In an interview with the Irish Daily Mirror, Gilroy expressed his concern with the idea of paying intercounty managers, claiming it endangers the amateur status of Gaelic Games.

