Final round of fixtures in Sam Maguire Group 4 today; All Ireland preliminary hurling quarter-finals on also

The knockout phase of the All Ireland Football Championship will begin to take shape this evening with the final round of fixtures in Group 4.

Monaghan occupy top spot - and a direct route to the quarter-finals - ahead of their game with third placed Donegal.

While Derry only trail Monaghan by points scored, and play Clare at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park.

Both games throw-in at 6.

====

The Tailteann Cup quarter-finals get underway this afternoon with the meeting of Limerick and Laois.

Meath face Wexford in Navan.

While Kingspan Breffni hosts Cavan and Down.

=====

Craig Morgan and Jason Forde return to the Tipperary side for this afternoon’s All Ireland preliminary hurling quarter-final with Offaly.

The winners will face Galway next.

While Clare await the winners of the meeting of Carlow and Dublin.