FA Cup Fourth Round Line Up Complete

Andrew Omobamidele scored on his senior debut for Nottingham Forest last night.

The 21 year old Leixlip native scored the opener in Forest's 3-2 extra time win over League One side Blackpool - they'll go to Bristol City in Round Four.

Omobamidele's fellow Republic of Ireland international Adam Idah (EE-DAH) scored a penalty for Norwich in their 3-1 win away to Bristol Rovers - that sets up a trip to Anfield to face Liverpool.

Everton put a difficult week behind them last night as they advanced to the fourth round.

The Toffees defeated Crystal Palace 1-0, to set up a tie with Luton Town.

It was their first game since receiving a second Premier League charge for breaking financial rules.

Boss Sean Dyche says it hasn't been easy.