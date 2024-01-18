Advertisement
FA Cup Fourth Round Line Up Complete

Jan 18, 2024 09:57 By radiokerrysport
FA Cup Fourth Round Line Up Complete
Andrew Omobamidele scored on his senior debut for Nottingham Forest last night.

The 21 year old Leixlip native scored the opener in Forest's 3-2 extra time win over League One side Blackpool - they'll go to Bristol City in Round Four.

Omobamidele's fellow Republic of Ireland international Adam Idah (EE-DAH) scored a penalty for Norwich in their 3-1 win away to Bristol Rovers - that sets up a trip to Anfield to face Liverpool.

Everton put a difficult week behind them last night as they advanced to the fourth round.

The Toffees defeated Crystal Palace 1-0, to set up a tie with Luton Town.

It was their first game since receiving a second Premier League charge for breaking financial rules.

Boss Sean Dyche says it hasn't been easy.

