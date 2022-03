This week's FA Cup action gets underway this evening with a trio of fifth round ties.

After knocking out Manchester United in the previous round, Middlesbrough welcome Tottenham to the Riverside.

That game kicks off at 7.55.

Premier League leaders Manchester City go to London Road to play the Championship's bottom side - Peterborough, from 7.15.

And Selhurst Park hosts the meeting of Crystal Palace and Stoke City at half past seven.