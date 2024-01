The FA Cup third round kicks off tonight, as Crystal Palace host Everton.

8pm is the start time at Selhurst Park.

Following their 10 point deduction for breaching financial regulations, Everton lie just a point above the drop zone in the Premier League.

Advertisement

But the FA Cup was the last trophy the club won back in 1995, so Toffees manager Sean Dyche wants his players to give it their best shot.