Ex-FIFA president Sepp Blatter says awarding the World Cup to Qatar was a mistake.

The 86-year old was head of FIFA when Qatar beat the likes of Australia and the United States in 2010.

Speaking to Swiss media today, Blatter made no mention of Qatar’s human rights issues, instead claiming the country is too small to host a World Cup.

Blatter put the decision to hand the Gulf State the World Cup down to the influence of then UEFA president Michel Platini.