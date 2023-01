It's reported Everton owner Farhad Moshiri's put the troubled Premier League club up for sale for 500-million-pounds.

The Guardian claims a number of parties are interested in buying the club, who are battling against relegation from the Premier League.

But in an interview released by the club last night, Mr Moshiri denied looking for an exit and said he's close to announcing new investment.

Advertisement

It was recorded last week, before manager Frank Lampard was sacked.