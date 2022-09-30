Emerging Ireland play today while URC resumes

There's a chance for some younger members of the Irish talent pool to prove their worth ahead of next year's World Cup this afternoon.

Max Deegan captains an Emerging Ireland side who take on the Griquas in Bloemfontein.

Kick-off there is at quarter-to-1.

Connacht are also in South Africa, facing the Vodacom Bulls in the United Rugby Championship from 5.30.

And Jonathan Sexton could make his first appearance of the season - he is on the bench for Leinster as they play Ulster at Kingspan Stadium in Belfast.

That match has a 7.35 start.

Tonight's other game sees Cardiff play the Emirates Lions.