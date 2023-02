There is a host of games across the EFL this evening.

In the Championship, there is a relegation 6 pointer between Blackpool and Huddersfield.

Both sides sit in the relegtion ahead of the game at Bloomfield Road which kicks off at 7:45

Accrington Stanley will look to move out of the League One relegation zone when they travel to Port Vale at the same time.

While in league two, table topppers Leyton Orient are at Crewe Alexandra and Doncaster Rovers entertain Tranmere