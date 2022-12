Antrim's Dunloy are through to the All-Ireland club hurling final.

They've beaten Galway's St Thomas' in their semi-final at Croke Park 1-14 to 0-13.

Ballyhale Shamrocks are also through.

The Kilkenny men beat holders Ballygunner of Waterford 1-16 to 16 points at Croke Park.