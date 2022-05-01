Dubs progress in Leinster; Provincial Championships continue today

Dublin are into the semi finals of the Leinster Football Championship.

They had no problems bouncing back from their poor League showing, dominating Wexford 1-24 to 0-4 at Wexford Park.

Today, two more semi final spots will be decided as the Leinster championship continues.

Kildare take on Louth in the quarter finals at 4pm in Tullamore while before that, Meath play host to Wicklow at 2pm.

Elsewhere, All Ireland Champions Tyrone take on Derry for a place in the Ulster semi finals.

That one throws in at 4pm in Healy Park with a last four tie against Monaghan up for grabs.

In Hurling, the Leinster championship round robin series continues with 3 games down for decision.

It's student vs master as Henry Shefflin's Galway take on Brian Cody's Kilkenny at Pearse Stadium.

Throw in is at 2pm.

That'll be followed half an hour later by the meeting of Laois and Wexford at O'Moore Park

Westmeath come up against Dublin at Cusack Park at 3pm.

There's just one game in the Munster hurling championship today.

Cork face Clare at 2pm in Semple Stadium.

In the Joe McDonagh Cup, Down take on Offaly at 1pm in Ballycran.