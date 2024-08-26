Advertisement
Sport

Draws made for Munster Under 19 Post Primary competitions

Aug 26, 2024 17:31 By radiokerrysport
TUS Corn Uí Mhuirí - Senior (Under 19) Under 19 A Football

A total of 19 schools will take part in the TUS Corn Uí Mhuirí - Under 19 A Football competition. Mercy Mounthawk are the defending champions.

Group 1 - St. Brendans, Colaiste Choilm, St. Francis College Rochestown, St. Flannans College
Group 2 – Clonakilty CC , Pobalscoil Inbhear Sceine, Hamilton Highschool, Colaiste an Spioraid Naoimh
Group 3 – Mercy Mounthawk, Abbey CBS, Skibbereen CC, St. Patricks Castleisland
Group 4 – Patrician Academy Mallow, Intermediate School Killorglin, De La Salle College, Macroom, Mitchelstown CBS
Group 5 – Tralee CBS, Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, Presentation Milltown

TUS Dr. Harty Cup – Senior (Under 19) A Hurling (Corn An Artaigh)

A total of 21 schools will take part in the TUS Dr. Harty Cup - Under 19 A Hurling (Corn An Artaigh) competition. Nenagh CBS are the defending champions.

Group 1 - Rice College, John The Baptist, Hospital, CBC Cork, Scoil Na Troinoide Naofa, Doon
Group 2 – Ard Scoil Ris, Castletroy College, Our Ladys, Templemore, Colaiste Choilm
Group 3 – Charleville CBS, Cashel Community School, Blackwater Community School, St. Josephs Tulla
Group 4 – Nenagh CBS, Midleton CBS, St. Francis College Rochestown
Group 5 - De La Salle College, Gaelcholaiste Mhuire An Mhainistir Thuaidh, St. Colmans College, Fermoy
Group 6 – Thurles CBS, St. Flannans College, Tralee CBS

TUS Corn Thomáis Mhic Cholaim - Under 19 B Hurling

A total of 13 schools will take part in the Corn Thomáis Mhic Cholaim - Under 19 B Hurling competition. Blackwater Community School Lismore are the defending champions.

Group 1 - Coachford College, High School CBS Clonmel, Kinsale Community College, Colaiste an Spioraid Naoimh
Group 2 – Abbey CBS, CBS Secondary School, Carrick on Suir, Hamilton Highschool
Group 3 – Mitchelstown CBS, Scoil Pol, Kilfinane, Colaiste Mhuire, Thurles
Group 4 – Scariff Community College, Pobailscoil Na Trionide, Eochaill, St. Josephs College, Borrisoleigh

TUS Corn Risteard Uí Mhathúna - Under 19 C Hurling

A total of 20 schools will take part in the Corn Risteard Uí Mhathúna - Under 19 C Hurling competition. Scoil Pól Kilfinane are the defending champions.

Group 1 - St. Caimins Community School, Borrisokane CC, PBC, Patrician Academy Mallow
Group 2 – Presentation, Ballingarry, Ennistymon CS, Causeway Comprehensive School, Clonakilty CC
Group 3 – St. Marys Newport, Ard Scoil na Mara, Tramore, Colaiste Treasa, Kanturk, Hazlewood College
Group 4 – St. Augustines College, Salesian College, Pallaskenry, Dungarvan CBS, Colaiste an Phiarsaigh
Group 5 – Colaiste Iosaef, Kilmallock, Scoil Mhuire agus Ide, Newcastlewest, Glanmire Community College, Scoil Ruain, Killenaule

